Evercore ISI Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.24.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,447,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 44,241 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ovintiv by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,449 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 1,202.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $4,244,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $6,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

