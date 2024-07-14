Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $52.49

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.49 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.63). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 49 ($0.63), with a volume of 30,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.12, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £44.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,633.33 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider Michael Rosehill bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($36,505.70). 63.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

