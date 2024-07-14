Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Evotec stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Evotec has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

