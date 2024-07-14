Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,779 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $163,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $714,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,614,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 12,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 1.6 %

Ferrari stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.16. The company had a trading volume of 163,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,188. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $285.02 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $461.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrari

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.