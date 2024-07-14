Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 278,340 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 119,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,487. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

