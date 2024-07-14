Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Up 89.1% in June

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the June 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITBI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 24,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,314. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.