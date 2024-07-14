First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 82.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

