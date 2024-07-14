First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Acquires C$1,475,459.70 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 41,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,475,459.70.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 20,539 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$787,876.04.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at C$36.16 on Friday. First National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$32.86 and a 12 month high of C$41.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.69. The company has a current ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$518.05 million during the quarter. First National Financial had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 34.57%. Equities research analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.734359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.17.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

