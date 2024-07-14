First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.70

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.70 and traded as high as $19.00. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 9,388 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $129 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

