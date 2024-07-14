First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.24. 1,641,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.50.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.92.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

