First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.13. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 96,400 shares traded.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEN. LongView Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $188,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $3,134,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

