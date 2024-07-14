First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2,011.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 379,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 361,707 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1,531.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 208,093 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 207,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,390,000.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FPF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 160,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,841. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $18.49.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.