First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $10.19 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
See Also
