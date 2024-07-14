First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $10.19 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 14,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,339,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

