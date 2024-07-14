FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

SKOR stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $47.94. 11,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $48.18.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $4,910,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $14,182,000.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.