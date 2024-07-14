FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
SKOR stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $47.94. 11,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $48.18.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
