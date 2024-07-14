Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

FND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.33.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $94.72 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

