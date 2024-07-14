Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.94.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,178,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after buying an additional 656,839 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,330,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,086,000 after acquiring an additional 757,105 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,476,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

