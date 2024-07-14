Fore Capital LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Fore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $1,843,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,684,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 704,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 190,225 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 1,425.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,422,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,132,961 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.91. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 179,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $265,332.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,714,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,977,983.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,626,085 shares of company stock worth $6,379,107. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

