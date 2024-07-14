Fore Capital LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $201,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. 302,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,214. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.