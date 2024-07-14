Fore Capital LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of BLCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 281,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,905. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLCO shares. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLCO

About Bausch + Lomb

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.