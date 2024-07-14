FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $339,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth $28,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

