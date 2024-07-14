Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 11,600 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $4.96 on Friday, hitting $492.74. 351,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.09.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

