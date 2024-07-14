Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 12,500 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.56. 2,974,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.50. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

