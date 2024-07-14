Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 13,500 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 72,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 288,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 249,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,342. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.52.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

