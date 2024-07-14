Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 2,800 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.09.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $558.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,310. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.18 and a 12-month high of $569.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $546.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

