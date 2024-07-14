Forsta AP Fonden Buys 10,800 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17,266.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 62,849 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 99,419 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.34. 662,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,196. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

