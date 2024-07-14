Forsta AP Fonden Buys 15,100 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

FE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. 2,954,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

