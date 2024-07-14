Forsta AP Fonden Buys 22,300 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in eBay by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,578 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of eBay by 11.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,003 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in eBay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 125,842 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.35.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

