Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,300 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,432.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,791 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 36,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,947 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $147.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,500,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.