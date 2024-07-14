Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. 11,522,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

