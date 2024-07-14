Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,193,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

