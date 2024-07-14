Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 42.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $57,469,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 566.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,885,000 after buying an additional 342,905 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 218.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $407,564.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,330.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $299.02. 1,445,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $302.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

