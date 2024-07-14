Forsta AP Fonden Has $11.20 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Humana stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.39 and a 200 day moving average of $346.45. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

