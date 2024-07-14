Forsta AP Fonden Has $12.24 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 151.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $11,438,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,195,000 after acquiring an additional 445,444 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 581,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,320,000 after acquiring an additional 59,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.06. 435,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,825. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.15 and a 200 day moving average of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

