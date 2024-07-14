Forsta AP Fonden Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,820,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,465,000 after acquiring an additional 605,210 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8,861.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 444,829 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aflac by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,676,000 after acquiring an additional 348,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Aflac by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320,867 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

