Forsta AP Fonden Has $14.15 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $672,196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,388,000 after acquiring an additional 891,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,881,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,867,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,775,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,895. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

