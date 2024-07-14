Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.30. 1,453,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day moving average is $121.45.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

