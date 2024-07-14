Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $221,817,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,644,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $14,762,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 86,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.22. 1,085,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.16. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.