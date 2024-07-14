Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 12,600 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,449. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.24.

Read Our Latest Report on EW

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.