Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 1,800 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $502.00. 664,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,515. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $489.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

