Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 700 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $446.27. 348,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,981. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

