Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in SEA by 12,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in SEA by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,802 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.83. 2,650,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,026. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,476.60 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Benchmark increased their target price on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

