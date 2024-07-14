Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 10,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 211,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MDB stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.18. 1,174,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $214.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at $20,668,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.