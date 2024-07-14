Forsta AP Fonden Sells 73,600 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Masco Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MAS stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

