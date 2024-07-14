Forsta AP Fonden Takes $16.64 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.10.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.44. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

