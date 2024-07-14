Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,862. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

