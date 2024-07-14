Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Fortum Oyj Trading Down 2.0 %

FOJCY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

