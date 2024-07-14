Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Fortum Oyj Trading Down 2.0 %
FOJCY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.
About Fortum Oyj
