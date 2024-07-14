Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $91,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after buying an additional 622,253 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,888,000 after acquiring an additional 534,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after acquiring an additional 322,472 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 262,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FBIN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,562. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.03. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

