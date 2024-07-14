Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.07. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 237,700 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 price target on shares of Fortune Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The company has a market cap of C$32.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

