Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.04. 793,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $233.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.06.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

