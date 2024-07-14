Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $966,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after acquiring an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,459,000 after acquiring an additional 329,705 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $151,263,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
Unilever Price Performance
Shares of UL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $57.83.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
